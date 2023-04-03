SPPU to evaluate exam papers online for timely results

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), for the first time, will carry out “onscreen evaluation” of answer sheets from the forthcoming examinations. The technology-based system will be used for postgraduate degree courses of affiliated university colleges and departments within the campus in the first phase. Over 0.7 million students study under SPPU and the technology-based checking of answer sheets in a step towards timely declaration of results. (HT PHOTO)

“The tender for the project will be floated in the coming week. Over 6,000 students on SPPU campus and 60,000 postgraduate students across the affiliated colleges will be covered by the new technology,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale.

Kale said, “Onscreen evaluation has become the need of the hour. Some universities across Maharashtra like Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University have already adapted the technology. Through the process, moderators and teachers get an online login ID. It provides answer sheets for onscreen evaluation and marks obtained by students are automatically generated and mark sheets prepared. That leaves only the task of printing the mark sheet.”