SPPU issues circular for FY BBA, BCA exams; college-level tests from June 2

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has issued a circular directing all affiliated colleges and recognised institutions to conduct first-year BBA and BCA examinations at the college level. SPPU has issued circular directing affiliated colleges and recognised institutions to conduct first-year BBA and BCA examinations at college level. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The circular issued on May 22 states that practical exams will be held from June 2 to June 7, followed by written exams from June 9 to June 21.

The exams are for the newly restructured BBA and BCA programmes introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and implemented from the 2024–25 academic year.

According to the circular issued by the university’s examination department, the exams must be conducted for all first-year BBA and BCA courses, including BBA (general), BBA (international business), BCA (science), BCA (commerce), and BCA (computer applications).

The university had earlier issued circulars related to these exams on October 28, 2024; March 15, 2025, and May 12, 2025. Based on these, principals and directors of affiliated colleges and recognised institutions across Pune, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been instructed to make the necessary arrangements.

“Colleges are expected to conduct the exams at their level as per the directives issued,” said Prabhakar Desai, director-in-charge, SPPU Examination and Evaluation Board.