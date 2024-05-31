SPPU lodges police complaint in fake degree & marksheets case

For the first time at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), not only has a student been caught with a fake degree certificate on his person but also with bogus first-, second- and third- year marksheets, leading the SPPU examination department officials to suspect the existence of a bogus degree (certificate)-making racket. The SPPU examination department officials have lodged a police complaint in the matter late night Wednesday. (HT FILE)

As per the information shared by the SPPU administration, not only is the degree certificate of the student named Vaibhav Subhash Jadhav fake but his first-, second- and third- year marksheets, too, are fake.

A senior official of the SPPU examination department on condition of anonymity said, “On the degree certificate of Jadhav, there is a mention of KG Kataria College in Daund taluka which is attached to the university. This is the first time that all documents of a student have been found bogus. In the past, incidents such as changing marks and names on the marksheet had come to light. However, we were confused when we found all certificates to be bogus. Therefore, a complaint was immediately filed with the police.”

Meanwhile, the KG Kataria College administration claims that Jadhav is not a student of their college. Thereafter, the university has lodged a police complaint.

Professor Parag Kalkar, SPPU pro-vice chancellor, said, “There is a huge difference between a real university degree and a bogus degree. So, the bogus degree gang appears to be very new. Bachelor of Commerce is mentioned on the degree certificate. Therefore, it is easy to notice that this degree is bogus.”