Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SPPU MBA programme application open till Jan 24

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold the pre-entrance exam for MBA course. Students can register for the online common entrance test (CET) till January 24

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold the pre-entrance exam for MBA course. Students can register for the online common entrance test (CET) till January 24.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold the pre-entrance exam for MBA course. Students can register for the online common entrance test (CET) till January 24. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold the pre-entrance exam for MBA course. Students can register for the online common entrance test (CET) till January 24. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the SPPU release, students can also pursue a regular MBA programme online and at its School of Open and Distance Learning. Students can register for the entrance exam on the university’s website. The one-hour exam will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On