SPPU MBA programme application open till Jan 24

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold the pre-entrance exam for MBA course. Students can register for the online common entrance test (CET) till January 24. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will hold the pre-entrance exam for MBA course. Students can register for the online common entrance test (CET) till January 24. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the SPPU release, students can also pursue a regular MBA programme online and at its School of Open and Distance Learning. Students can register for the entrance exam on the university’s website. The one-hour exam will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions.