SPPU non-teaching staff call off strike

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2023 12:00 AM IST

According to a decision made by the State administration in May 2019, several employees who were slated for promotion in January 2023 were still waiting for a communication regarding the same

Pune

Several concerns of the employees were addressed during the meeting, which was also attended by SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar. (HT PHOTO)
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) non-teaching staff joint action committee called off their strike after meeting with Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Suresh Gosavi. Several concerns of the employees were addressed during the meeting, which was also attended by SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar. With many exams and results due soon, the move is anticipated to streamline varsity operations.

According to a decision made by the State administration in May 2019, several employees who were slated for promotion in January 2023 were still waiting for a communication regarding the same. Demanding quick action about it, staffers held protests. However, the SPPU administration said that a decision regarding the same will be taken after July 22 after discussions with SPPU officials and lawyers.

Saturday, July 22, 2023
