SPPU, PMC to provide free tuition to 100 SC, 50 open students
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) social welfare department, together, will provide free tuition to 100 schedule caste, and 50 open category students, for competitive examinations.
Students in need of the free coaching can apply online on the official website – sdd.punecorporation.org till February 20.
Selected students will get the free tuition benefit for one year under this scheme.
All the details regarding the criteria of students, online application process and other details are on the website.
Once a student applies for it, s/he needs to take a print-out of the application, attach necessary documents along with two passport-sized photographs, which need to be submitted at the S M Joshi Hall, near Daruwala bridge, Somwar peth before February 20.
“This scheme is for the schedule caste and open category students living under the jurisdiction of PMC. It is necessary to have residential proof of applicant’s family staying in PMC jurisdiction for the last three years. Also, students should be graduates or post- graduates and accordingly a passing certificate needs to be attached with the application form,” said Ranjana Gage, PMC deputy commissioner of the social welfare department.
