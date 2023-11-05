SPPU ready to implement NEP 2020 after Diwali

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is now ready to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) with their affiliated colleges and within the campus. A new syllabus has been prepared for this policy to be implemented in the affiliated colleges in the coming academic year. After Diwali on November 15, this course will be announced on the official website of the university in a phased-wise manner. The implementation of degree-level NEP 2020 in affiliated colleges was postponed by a year due to inadequate preparation across the state. (HT FILE)

The implementation of degree-level NEP 2020 in affiliated colleges was postponed by a year due to inadequate preparation across the state. Therefore, from the academic year 2024-25, four-year degree courses in arts, commerce, and science faculty are being started in colleges affiliated with the university. The plan given by the state steering committee was accepted by the university in July and was approved by the SPPU academic council in September.

As per the information given by SPPU, going ahead with the plan, the institutes have prepared the required syllabus for the first year of the degree. Soon it will be made available on the university website, after which necessary changes will be made based on the suggestions received. So even after a year of delay, the students are getting a new syllabus.

“There are still 6 months left until the start of the new academic year. Therefore, after the announcement of the syllabus, the training classes of the professors will be taken. Training of subject teachers will be organised at the university level soon. Funds required for training the institutes have also been met. Necessary changes will be made after considering the suggestions after the syllabus is available on the website,” SPPU pro-vice-chancellor Prof Parag Kalkar said.

While 60 per cent of the credit in the traditional courses will be for core subjects and 40 per cent for skill-based subjects. Colleges are now required to offer four-year degree courses. It includes skills and value-based courses as well as practical work experience. Therefore, efforts are being made on behalf of the university to enrich the optional subjects for 40 credits.

“The university is gearing up for effective implementation of the new academic policy. For this, a meeting of the principals of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts will be held at the university level soon,” added Kalkar.

