SPPU second semester exams to start from May 2
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared its schedule for the next semester examination to be starting from May 2. Currently the first semester exams of the SPPU are still going on and it will end on April 18, while it is going to have impact on students as back to back two semester exams are going to be conducted. This semester examination will be held in offline mode.
As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, for the commerce and management courses the first semester exams are ending on April 18 and similarly for the other streams courses are ending by April end. While starting of the next semester examination will be on May 2 and its period given to complete the examination is till June 27.
Whereas for the inter disciplinary stream courses exams will be delayed for the second semester, the exams would start from May 2 and would go on till September 30. All the details of the second semester streamwise exams is given on the official website of the university.
On other hand students are bit disappointed with the immediate exams for the next semester, Rahul Shintre a law student said, “We just finished our exams for the first semester and were preparing studies of the next semester and now immediately further exams are been taken in the next month. There should be atleast a gap of two months given for preparations of students,”
Another student Prachi Bhat said, “For last two years we were appearing online exams and now we are again turning towards offline written exams, this is a major change for us. Our practice of writing is gone and now we are preparing for it, so it would be better to give some more time and to study as well for the semester exams,”
-
Two booked for firing six gunshots at a liquor traders house in Pataudi
Two unidentified men were booked for allegedly firing six gunshots in front of the house of the president of the Pataudi municipality on Tuesday afternoon. Sehgal alleged around 11:54pm on Monday, he received an international call on WhatsApp, reportedly made from Canada. Since he could not hear anything, he received a voice message. Police said they received a call, following which a team from Pataudi police station was sent to the spot.
-
India politically stable because of Dr Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: A day after expressing concern over alleged attempts to create a communal divide in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the country is politically stable even 75 years after independence is because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is because of the constitution laid by Dr Ambedkar that India has managed to maintain its unity, Pawar said referring to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
-
After two Covid-hit years, Prayagraj tailors busy completing Eid orders
Tailors in the Sangam city are a busy lot these days as they have to finish stitching of clothes ordered by their customers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival. A welcome change has come in their business prospects after a gap of two years during which they suffered financial crisis owing to the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Most of tailors' shops are in Kareli, Sabzi Mandi, Roshanbagh and Dariyabad localities.
-
Ex-Congress councillor booked for abusing, intimidating trader after spat in Ludhiana
Police booked former Congress councillor and hotelier Sushil Raju Thapar for threatening and abusing a hosiery trader after Thapar, who owns a hotel in the area accused him of employing underage children at his hotel. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Yogesh Maini of Prem Nagar. He added that he tried to talk to the children as they were heading out after finishing up the day's work on Wednesday when Thapar stepped out and started abusing him.
-
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs
PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203.
