SPPU semester exams were tough, say students

PUNE Students of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have said that the difficulty level of the question paper was enhanced by the exam department. The first semester exams of SPPU began on February 14 and for 284 courses more than 6.15 lakh students are appearing for the examination.

“The first two papers were difficult for me and the questions which was asked were much more difficult than the earlier examinations. We all students discussed about the examination in the college when we met, but now we need to be prepared further exams too,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar, a second-year law student.

Another student Mitali Gadre from the science stream said, “The difficulty level was high. Though we have studied well for last six months, there is improvement in the online examination in this semester and we need to really study hard to get good marks now.”

The exams have multiple-choice questions In the earlier exams, the university had used proctored method to conduct the exam.

“As the pandemic started we had to suddenly move towards conducting the online exams, there was less time to make the question sets and the questions were relatively easy earlier. Now, learning through our two years of experience of conducting online exams with the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method, we got enough time to enhance our question bank and set the paper,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.