SPPU warns of action against colleges not implementing free education scheme for girls

PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has issued a stern directive to all affiliated colleges to ensure strict implementation of the free education scheme for girls. College principals and heads of departments have been specifically instructed to take serious note of this initiative. The university has emphasised that not even a single eligible girl student must be deprived of the benefits under this scheme. Moreover, SPPU has warned of strict action against any college that fails to implement the scheme as per government guidelines. Pune, India - Oct. 4, 2017: SPPU main building in Pune, India, on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

In an official circular published Monday on its website, the SPPU stated, “According to the decision of the department of higher and technical education, girl students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS), socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC), and other backward classes (OBC) are now entitled to 100% exemption from tuition and examination fees for professional courses; an increase from the earlier 50% exemption. This mandate applies to all government colleges, government-aided private institutions, partially-aided colleges (receiving phased grants), and permanently-unaided colleges. These institutions have been clearly informed to extend the full benefit to eligible girl students.”

Pro-vice chancellor of the SPPU, professor Parag Kalkar, said, “Any college or institute found violating these instructions will be held accountable. Warnings will be issued to non-compliant institutions, and if necessary, disciplinary actions will follow. Some colleges are either denying admission to eligible girls or demanding full fees despite the scheme. Complaints regarding such practices will lead to prompt investigation and action.”

All academic departments of the SPPU and affiliated colleges have been urged to take note of this and cooperate fully. Additionally, institutions are required to submit a detailed report of the actions taken under the scheme to the office of the joint director of higher education.

The state government implements the ‘Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Education Fee Scholarship Scheme’ under which, the free education scheme for girls is actively implemented. As per the government resolution (GR) for this scheme, it applies to all professional courses listed under the department of higher education. Colleges have been instructed not to collect tuition fees from girls belonging to eligible categories.

Meenal, Karmare, a second-year B. Pharmacy student at a Pune-based unaided college, said, “I come from a small village near Solapur, and my parents are daily wage workers. When I first got admission for a professional course in Pune, we were worried about how we would manage the fees. But this free education scheme changed everything for me. I did not have to pay tuition or exam fees, and that lifted a huge burden from my family. If colleges start ignoring this scheme, girls like me will be the first to suffer. The government and university must ensure it is strictly followed.”