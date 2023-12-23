SPPU’s MBA first year exam cancelled after question paper leak

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) cancelled the exam for first year MBA students on Friday after alleged question paper leak. The varsity conducts examination of around 7.5 lakh students of affiliated colleges in three districts namely Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik. (HT PHOTO)

The question paper for Legal Aspect of Business of first semester scheduled to start at 11am allegedly leaked from one of the colleges at Chikhali, said officials.

“The question paper of Legal Aspect of Business subject conducted by the university was found to be circulating on social media before the commencement of the examination. Therefore, the university cancelled the paper. Preliminary information is that the question paper of this subject was leaked from a MBA college in Chikhali area. We will conduct an inquiry and action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU’s board of examinations and evaluation.

