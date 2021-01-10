SPPU’s senate meeting concludes on “disappointing” note
The two-day senate meeting of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) concluded on Sunday after several issues were discussed by the senate members.
The senate raised the issue of not having a representative on the committee formed by the state government to amend the Maharashtra University Act, 2016.
All the senate members unanimously pointed out their disappointment at not having the SPPU vice-chancellor on the committee, despite the state government’s decision about giving financial responsibility of the committee to SPPU.
“SPPU is one of the leading and reputed universities in the state and changes made in the university act are important. It is disappointing that SPPU’s representative as vice-chancellor is not a part of this committee. Through this senate meeting, the disappointment of senate members should be conveyed to the state government,” said Girish Bhawalkar, a senate member on behalf of all the other senate members.
“On one hand, the state government has given orders to file expenses of this committee from the SPPU budget; however, there is no SPPU member on this committee. It is necessary that the state government gives a clarification,” said another senate member Bageshree Manthalkar.
In the last hour of the senate meeting, issues related to online examinations were discussed which led to a heated debate between senate members and SPPU examination department officials.
