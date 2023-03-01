SSC exam begins today, board sees a constant decline in students’ registration

The board examinations of State Secondary Certificate (SSC) conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) are all set to begin on Thursday with 100 % syllabus. Preparation underway for SSC exams at a school in Pune (HT PHOTO)

This year 15,77,256 students from 23,010 schools have registered for the exams. As per MSBSHSE, as compared to last five years, few students have registered. Compared to 2022, the enrolment of students this year has been dropped by 61,708.

The SSC exams will be held in 5,033 examination centres in the state. Similar to HSC exams, GPS tracking will be done while transporting the SSC question papers to the examination centre, video recording from the time the question paper sets are taken from the security centre to the time they reach and distribute at the examination centre.

The board has instructed students to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam. There will be strict police presence at the centres under the ‘copy-free campaign’ to prevent malpractices.

“Parents, students should not trust the examination schedule coming through various channels on social media. Only the official schedule published by the state board should be considered. Counsellors have been appointed so that the students do not get depressed about appearing for the exams,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE.

Speaking about the drop in the students’ registration this year, Gosavi said, “During 2020 and 2021, the SSC board exams were cancelled or held online and after gap of two years last year in 2022 the exams were held with 75 per cent syllabus. During this period, large number of students have either changed to other board schools like CBSE or ICSE or there might be some other reasons behind the decrease in the students’ registration. We are hopeful that next year the numbers will increase.”

Meanwhile students are prepared for appearing for the exam this year, Rutvik Mahale a student said, “All my subject revision has been completed and we are happy that written offline exams are being held this year with 100 per cent syllabus. We will be able to score good marks in the exams and it will be beneficial for us to get good colleges for Class 11.”