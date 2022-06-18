SSC results: 96% pass in state, drop in students scoring 100%; girls perform better

PUNE Around 122 students across Maharashtra have scored 100% marks in the Class 10 examination, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The number of students scoring 100% marks has reduced significantly as compared to 2020 when 242 students across the state scored 100% marks in the offline Class 10 exam conducted by the MSBSHSE. The MSBSHSE declared the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results on Friday.

This year, the MSBSHSE conducted the offline Class 10 exam after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the evaluation of students was based on internal assessment. In 2021, 104,633 students obtained more than 90%marks and 957 students got 100% marks. In 2020, 242 students scored 100% marks and 83,262 students scored above 90% marks. In 2019, 20 students scored 100% marks while 28,516 students scored above 90%.

In the Pune division, 4.99% students scored 90% marks and above while in 2020, 5.725% scored 90% marks and above. However 9.404% students scored between 85 and 90% this year as compared to only 8.817% students scoring between 85 and 90% in 2020. The passing percentage of the state this year is 96.94%, which is 3.01% lower than the state passing percentage in 2021 namely 99.95%. In 2020, the passing percentage was 95.30% which has increased by 1.64% this year.

Before the offline examination in March and April, many students staged protests and demanded online exams instead of offline. However, the Maharashtra board was firm on conducting the exam in offline mode.

Like every year, girls have performed better than boys in the Class 10 examinations. The passing percentage for girls this year is 97.96% and for boys, it is 96.06%. According to Sharad Gosavi, chairman of MSBSHSE, 24 subjects have 100% results this year. “Out of 7,169 registered specially-abled students, 7,029 students appeared for the examination. The total passing percentage for specially-abled students is 94.40%,” said Gosavi.

The Konkan division scored the highest passing percentage in the state (99.27%) while the Nashik division scored the lowest passing percentage in the state (95.90%).

Across the state, 650,779 students passed with distinction; 570,029 students passed with a first class; 258,027 students passed with a second class; and 42,170 students just passed. MSBSHSE officials noted that there were 122 students from across Maharashtra who scored 100% results and 83,060 scored 90% and above. Gosavi further added that there are 1,638,964 students who registered this year from 22,921 schools across Maharashtra. Out of these schools, 12,290 schools have a 100% result and one school has a 0% result. There are 29 schools across Maharashtra that have scored 0% results.

“We have scheduled the supplementary exam for Class 10 from July 27 to August 12 and for Class 12, from July 21 to August 12. The forms for Class 10 will be issued from June 20,” said Gosavi.

He further added that 164,798 students have scored grace marks in drawing, sports, folk art, classical dance and other activities.

Less cases of copying this year

Gosavi said that this year, cases of copying were less. As compared to 2021, cases of copying were significantly less. This year, there were a total of 112 copying incidents as compared to 117 in 2021.

“This year, we saw that there were more flying squads, and seating arrangements were also as per Covid norms. Exam centres for students were their own schools,” said Gosavi.