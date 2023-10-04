ST bus mows down pedestrian

Pune: A speeding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus mows down a 75-year-old woman near Rukari petrol pump in Manjari at around 8:16 pm on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shakuntala Bharat Deshmukh of Shewalewadi in Manjari, according to the police. A case has been filed under Sections 304 (a), 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Hadapsar police said that the woman was crossing the road when the state transport bus ran over her.

A case has been filed under Sections 304 (a), 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

