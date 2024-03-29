Start Ambil Odha cleaning work on priority: NCP

After the recent fire incident at Ambil Odha, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Shardcharndra Pawar faction leaders have demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) start nala cleaning work on priority. As leaves and many shrubs have dried up here, the fire broke out here in the afternoon time and spread in the area rapidly. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier, on March 26, a fire incident was reported in the area which created panic among residents in Sahakarnagar.

Nitin Kadam, NCP urban cell head, said, “There are many homes around the nala and such incidents question safety of residents in the area.”

Kadam appealed the municipal administration to start the nala cleaning work on priority.