Startup Mantra: Enmovil builds an operating system for supply chains

A stint at NVIDIA designing architectures for connected vehicles gave Ravi Bulusu the starting point for Enmovil Solutions Private Ltd, founded in 2016. Working with connected assets showed him how data and artificial intelligence could help businesses make better decisions. The first opportunity Bulusu, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Nanda Dharmavaram, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), and Venkat Moganty, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), pursued was in logistics, but customer deployments soon revealed that the real problem was much larger. Enmovil Solutions Private Ltd was founded in 2016. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Problem area

Logistics could not be treated as an isolated function. It was tied closely to inventory, planning, procurement, manufacturing and order management. Enterprises already used multiple systems and generated enormous volumes of data, yet their supply-chain teams lacked a common layer that could bring the information together and help them decide what to do next.

Changing path

That insight changed Enmovil’s direction. The company evolved from a logistics technology venture into a broader supply-chain and logistics technology partner. It is now building what Bulusu describes as an operating system for supply-chain management teams - a platform intended to connect data, workflows and decisions, and increasingly enable AI-led execution. The proposition is especially relevant because a modern supply chain rarely runs on a single application. Planning data may sit in one system, transport movements in another and warehouse activity in a third. The people running operations must still spot exceptions and coordinate a response across functions. Enmovil’s ambition is to sit above these systems as the layer that gives teams a shared view and turns information into coordinated action.

Customer-led approach

“We validated the need by working closely with customers, starting with specific operational problems and continuously expanding based on what we saw in the field,” says Bulusu. “A lot of our product evolution has come directly from customer conversations and deployments.”

That customer-led approach also shaped the way Enmovil built its product. Bulusu does not see a proof of concept as a stage that ends. The company follows a fail-fast, learn-fast philosophy: put an idea in front of a customer early, test whether it addresses a genuine problem, absorb the feedback and refine it. Some solutions worked, some did not, and others changed substantially over successive iterations. Each experiment deepened the team’s understanding of both the customer and the supply-chain domain.

Challenges

Building Enmovil therefore required more than engineering talent. It called for continuous interaction between a strong technology team and the enterprises using the product. Over time, this combination moved the company from solving individual logistics and supply-chain problems to developing a platform that can span several workflows.

The first sale demanded persistence of a different kind. The co-founders spent considerable time moving between possible decision-makers inside prospective customer organisations. They had to identify who owned the problem, who would gain from solving it and who could finally approve the purchase. That experience became the basis of Enmovil’s go-to-market strategy.

Long-term approach

The company enters an enterprise through a specific business problem where it can deliver

measurable value. Once that value is demonstrated, it looks for other parts of the customer’s supply chain where the platform can be deployed. Its pricing is not based simply on the quantity of software installed. Instead, Enmovil conducts a cost-benefit analysis and aligns its commercial proposal with the outcome it expects to deliver. Bulusu says this approach has helped the company develop long-term customer relationships rather than a series of standalone software sales.

Funding

Enmovil has been financed through founder commitment and external equity. It has raised approximately $8 million across funding rounds. The capital has largely gone into building the product and engineering organisation, strengthening the technology platform, supporting enterprise deployments and developing the capabilities needed to serve large customers. This deployment capability matters in enterprise software, where a product must work not only in a demonstration but within complex, existing operations.

Priorities

The company’s key immediate priorities are to deepen relationships with existing enterprise clients, cover more supply-chain workflows and accelerate international expansion. It also plans to strengthen the platform’s AI capabilities.Supply-chain teams today work across ERP, transport management, warehouse management, planning and other applications. Bulusu argues that the central challenge is no longer the absence of technology or data, but the lack of one operating environment in which teams can understand what is happening, decide on the next step and act.

Future plans

Over the next five years, Enmovil wants to become that operating layer. “We see a future where AI agents continuously monitor the supply chain, identify exceptions, recommend actions and increasingly execute routine decisions,” says Bulusu. The company that began by tackling individual logistics issues is now aiming to connect the entire supply chain - moving enterprises from data to decisions and, ultimately, to action.