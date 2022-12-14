State allocates ₹50 crore for Shiv Shrusti project
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:03 AM IST
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced allocation of ₹50 crore for late Babasaheb Purandare’s dream project Shiv Shrusti at Ambegaon
The state government had given the plan “mega project status” in 2017 and approved funds.
The inauguration of first phase of Shiv Shrusti by Union home minister Amit Shah was postponed.
