State approves 1,000 acres for MIDC industrial area at Indapur

Pune: The Maharashtra government has approved the transfer of 1,000 acres of land to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for the development of a new industrial area in Indapur taluka of Pune district. Mumbai, India - January 27, 2019: Ajit Pawar with wife Sunetra and Parth during the MNS chief Raj Thackaray son Amit Thackaray's wedding St Regis, Worli in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 27, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The land, currently owned by the agriculture department, is located near the Walchandnagar industrial area and will be handed over to the industries department. Officials said the proposed area will be in addition to the existing 500-acre industrial land at Indapur, addressing a long-pending demand from industry for expansion space in the region.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday. With major industrial hubs such as Chakan, Ranjangaon, Bhosari, Baramati and Jejuri nearing saturation, the government said Indapur was identified as a suitable alternative to accommodate new industrial demand in Pune district.

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, in a statement, said the expansion of the Indapur industrial area was a long-cherished plan of late Ajit Pawar. “It was his vision to develop a larger industrial hub at Indapur, which is adjacent to Baramati. He had taken sustained efforts in this direction. On the very day I took charge as deputy chief minister, this decision was cleared,” she said.

Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne, who represents Indapur, said the approval followed prolonged follow-up and would provide a major boost to local development. “The decision will help attract more industries, particularly agro-based units, and generate employment for local youth,” he said.

During the assembly elections, Ajit Pawar and Bharne had promised additional land for the Indapur industrial area to create job opportunities in the region. As the land belongs to a government department, officials said there would be no burden of land acquisition, with only an inter-departmental transfer involved.

Indapur tehsil has good road connectivity, with the proposed site located close to the Pune–Solapur highway. The proximity of the Ujani dam is also expected to ensure adequate water availability for the industrial area.