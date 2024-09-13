Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State CET Cell pulls up 10 colleges over admission irregularity

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Sep 13, 2024 08:38 AM IST

The cell emailed to the institutes on Thursday based on a complaint and evidence submitted by Yuva Sena joint secretary Kalpesh Yadav on Wednesday

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell (CET-Cell) has written to around 10 business and professional course colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that institution-level admissions conducted irregularly stands cancelled.

Photographs of students crowding Cummins College due to confusion over admission process have gone viral on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Photographs of students crowding Cummins College due to confusion over admission process have gone viral on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The cell emailed to the institutes on Thursday based on a complaint and evidence submitted by Yuva Sena joint secretary Kalpesh Yadav on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, photographs of students crowding Cummins College due to confusion over admission process have gone viral on social media.

The institutes have been directed to fill the vacant seats from the Central Admission Process and institute level as per rules mentioned in the information booklet.

“As per the complaint received and checking the website of the educational institutions, the schedule published mentions vacancies from the Central Admission Process. However, it is clearly mentioned in the mail sent to 10 colleges that there is no mention of institute level seats,” said Dilip Sardesai, commissioner, CET Cell.

“Students and parents created confusion on the college campus over admission under the management quota,” said Yadav.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On