State CET Cell pulls up 10 colleges over admission irregularity

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell (CET-Cell) has written to around 10 business and professional course colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that institution-level admissions conducted irregularly stands cancelled. Photographs of students crowding Cummins College due to confusion over admission process have gone viral on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The cell emailed to the institutes on Thursday based on a complaint and evidence submitted by Yuva Sena joint secretary Kalpesh Yadav on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, photographs of students crowding Cummins College due to confusion over admission process have gone viral on social media.

The institutes have been directed to fill the vacant seats from the Central Admission Process and institute level as per rules mentioned in the information booklet.

“As per the complaint received and checking the website of the educational institutions, the schedule published mentions vacancies from the Central Admission Process. However, it is clearly mentioned in the mail sent to 10 colleges that there is no mention of institute level seats,” said Dilip Sardesai, commissioner, CET Cell.

“Students and parents created confusion on the college campus over admission under the management quota,” said Yadav.