State education dept to check documents of 2,600 schools across Maharashtra

After it came to light that fake no-objection certificates (NOCs) were issued to three Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools and the information of 666 other schools did not match that in the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), the state education department has now decided to check the documents of all schools affiliated to boards other than state boards. Effectively, the documents of over 2,600 schools across Maharashtra will be examined and if found fake, criminal action will be taken against the respective schools.

A senior education department official said on condition of anonymity, “Schools must have three important documents which include the school commencement certificate, state government no objection certificate for affiliation, and affiliation certificate from the concerned board. In the first phase, schools are required to submit attested copies of original documents held by them.”

“The documents of schools will be verified. It will be clear if the documents are fake. If any irregularities are found, criminal action will be taken. The period of verification has not been fixed in order to ensure that the verification is thorough. However, efforts are being made to complete this process as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier, the state education department found that fake NOCs had been issued to three CBSE schools in Pune bearing the forged signatures of high-ranking officials in the state education ministry. The three schools were investigated in this context. The education department also lodged a police complaint in this regard, and it was found that the information of 666 other schools did not match that in the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE). The latest decision of the state education department comes on the back of these developments.