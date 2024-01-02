State excise dept seize liquor worth 1 cr

In a late-night operation near the Khed Shivapur toll booth on New Year’s Eve, the State Excise Department seized liquor worth ₹1 crore coming from Goa, said officials. Officials said that, during an inspection of the suspicious truck, officials found more than 1,000 liquor bottle boxes. (HT PHOTO)

After receiving information about the consignment, a team of Saswad State Excise officials formed a team and intercepted a truck carrying a huge amount of illegally transported liquor boxes. Officials said that, during an inspection of the suspicious truck, officials found more than 1,000 liquor bottle boxes. When probed, the driver failed to provide satisfactory answers.

According to officials, discovered liquor bottles are manufactured in Goa and for sale only in Goa.

“These bottles cannot be transported to other states, and the truck driver and his accomplice were subsequently arrested in connection with the case,” police said.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of commissioner of the State Excise Department Vijay Suryavanshi, director Sunil Chavan, commissioner of Pune Division Vijay Chinchalkar, superintendent Charan Singh Rajput, deputy superintendent Sanjay Patil, Yuvraj Shinde, SB Jagdale, and their team. The Excise Department team at Saswad is currently investigating the matter.