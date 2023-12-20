State government directs PCMC to stop collecting user charges

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday stayed the collection of user charges from residential properties, industrial establishments and commercial properties under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). PCMC from April 1, 2021 had started collecting ₹ 60 per month as user charges as per the rules from over five lakh households amounting to ₹ 35 crore annually. (HT PHOTO)

PCMC from April 1, 2021 had started collecting ₹60 per month as user charges as per the rules from over five lakh households amounting to ₹35 crore annually. The civic body also sought user charges between ₹90 to ₹200 per month from commercial spaces like shops, hotels, and hospitals.

The issue was raised by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge of Bhosari constituency during the assembly session in July this year.

The state government in a letter to PCMC on Wednesday has stated that the civic body should halt the collection of these charges till the time a meeting is arranged with the chief minister on the issue. The government had assured during the monsoon session on July 21 this year that the CM would hold a meeting with officials and had assured to halt collection of charges till then.

Several citizens and Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Societies Federation (PCCSF) and other citizen groups had opposed the decision to collect user charges. Residents and housing societies have demanded the user charges to be scrapped.

Residents pointed out that penalty tax for regularisation of illegal properties was cancelled and user charges were imposed.

“The decision is likely to benefit lakhs of citizens and a positive outcome is expected from the upcoming meeting with CM regarding user charges,” Langde said.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, CMPCHSF, said no other civic body is imposing such charges.

“The civic body also collected interest on user charges. We demand the amount to be returned or deducted from upcoming property taxes,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, PCMC assistant commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh was unavailable for comment.