State govt allocates ₹10 crore to SPPU for various development works
The state government on Sunday allocated ₹10 crore to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the development of the memorial of Savitribai Phule and swimming pool inside the premises of the university.
The announcement was made by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday. Pawar was visiting the building, indoor hall and modern synthetic track at the Khashaba Jadhav Sports complex at SPPU campus.
Along with Pawar, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, state technical education director Abhay Wagh and other dignitaries were also present.
“We are trying to provide better sports facilities at the Balewadi stadium, similarly all the necessary help to build and upgrade the sports complex in SPPU will be given by the state government. We are always ready to give support for education and sports-related works. We will also provide funds for the Deccan College and Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve memorials too,” added Pawar.
While education minister Samant said, “We are trying to complete all the pending projects related to education in Pune city. It is necessary to provide world-class education along with better sports facilities.”
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
