State govt allocates 10 crore to SPPU for various development works

The state government on Sunday allocated ₹10 crore to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the development of the memorial of Savitribai Phule and swimming pool inside the premises of the university.

The announcement was made by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday. Pawar was visiting the building, indoor hall and modern synthetic track at the Khashaba Jadhav Sports complex at SPPU campus.

Along with Pawar, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, state technical education director Abhay Wagh and other dignitaries were also present.

“We are trying to provide better sports facilities at the Balewadi stadium, similarly all the necessary help to build and upgrade the sports complex in SPPU will be given by the state government. We are always ready to give support for education and sports-related works. We will also provide funds for the Deccan College and Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve memorials too,” added Pawar.

While education minister Samant said, “We are trying to complete all the pending projects related to education in Pune city. It is necessary to provide world-class education along with better sports facilities.”