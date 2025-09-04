State govt approves Bibvewadi, Balajinagar underground metro stations worth 683 crore

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday gave approval for two more underground stations at Bibwewadi and Balajinagar on the proposed Swargate to Katraj metro route. The project cost for both stations is ₹683.11 crore. Among them, the share of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is ₹ 227.42 crore and the state government will give ₹ 116 crore, and the loan amount would be ₹ 341.13 crore. (HT)

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “The state government has given nod for two additional underground stations at Balajinagar and Bibwewadi. It will help the residential areas of Dhankawadi and Bibvewadi to use the metro.”

The total project cost for these two metro stations is ₹683.11 crore. Among them, the share of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is ₹227.42 crore and the state government will give ₹116 crore, and the loan amount would be ₹341.13 crore.

As per the original plan, only four stations were proposed on the route, although Dhankawadi, Balajinagar, Bibvewadi, and Bharti Vidyapeeth areas have the highest population density and initially lacked metro access. As a result, all party leaders demanded stations to serve these densely populated areas. The civic body approved this demand and submitted a proposal, which the state government has now cleared, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the state government also gave approval to shift the Katraj Metro station by 471 meters from the proposed area.

It has also given in-principle approval for borrowing the loan for Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi metro corridor. It is ready to bear the loan cost for Khadakwasla- Swargate- Hadapsar and Kharadi metro corridor.