State launches education initiative after Dr Narlikar

Pune: The Maharashtra government on Sunday started the Dr. Jayant Narlikar Mathematics and Science Learning Enhancement Programme in collaboration with Khan Academy. The initiative, conceptualised by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and named after the renowned astrophysicist, aims to provide world-class, curriculum-aligned digital education resources to students studying in government schools. The government aims to reach over 50 lakh students in the 2025–26 academic year. Maharashtra government on Sunday started the Dr. Jayant Narlikar Mathematics and Science Learning Enhancement Programme in collaboration with Khan Academy. (HT)

Under the programme, Khan Academy’s digital content in mathematics and science, aligned with the Maharashtra State Board curriculum, will be introduced in over 62,000 zilla parishad schools across the state for Classes 1 to 10. The content will be available in Marathi and English. It will offer scholarship preparation courses in both languages for state-level examinations.

Teachers will get free access to Khan Academy’s AI-powered teaching assistant, designed to support effective digital learning experiences.

The programme will be implemented by the school education department and the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT). Monitoring will be carried out by district education officers and chief executive officers (zilla parishads), with support from the district institutes of education and training (DIETs).

The state government had signed the memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Khan Academy on July 30.