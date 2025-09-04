State launches skill competitions to select candidates for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Pune: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), in collaboration with Sector Skill Councils, has announced today the launch of skill competitions across 63 sectors, to select candidates for the WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai in 2026. Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Posse of policemen deployed outside IIT Bombay after students protest seeking justice for 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on February 12 inside IIT Bombay, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

In WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, young professionals from around the globe compete in over 63 technical and vocational trades, ranging from advanced technologies like AI, cybersecurity, and mechatronics to traditional crafts such as carpentry, welding, and plumbing.

For selection of candidates to represent India, competitions will be conducted at the district, divisional, state, and national levels. Shortlisted participants will be nominated for the Shanghai championship. To be eligible for participation, however, the candidate has to fall within certain age brackets.

For certain trades, candidates must be born on or after January 1, 2001. For certain other sectors, candidates must be born on or after January 1, 2004.

Registration is open to candidates from government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), MSMEs, Tool Rooms, CIPET, IITs, engineering and polytechnic colleges, hospitality institutes, corporate technical institutes, skill training centres, the Maharashtra State Skills University, MSBVET, private skill universities, fine arts colleges, floral training institutes, jewelry-making institutes, and other recognised institutions under the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society.

“We encourage all interested candidates to register online by September 30, 2025, at https://www.skillindiadigital.gov.in/. We also urge all related institutions to actively spread awareness to ensure that the maximum number of eligible candidates can participate in this prestigious skill competition,” said S. R. Varhade, assistant commissioner of Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Pune.