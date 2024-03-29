 State steering committee suggest changes in FYJC admissions - Hindustan Times
State steering committee suggest changes in FYJC admissions

Dheeraj Bengrut
The decision of the steering committee has given relief to the students who have passed Class 12 and are taking admission in the first year

The first year of graduation is when students can choose their major and optional (minor) subjects according to the New Education Policy (NEP). However, following an assessment of the autonomous colleges, the Maharashtra state steering committee has recommended certain important adjustments. As a result, rather than in their first year, students will be able to choose the main subject in the second year instead of the first year.

The decision of the steering committee has given relief to the students who have passed Class 12 and are taking admission in the first year.

NEP was implemented in the autonomous colleges of the state from the academic year 2023-24. The difficulties faced by colleges and the response of the students were reviewed during the assessment.

Due to the new decision, the confusion in the first year admission will be avoided to some extent. In this regard, deputy secretary of state AM Baviskar has released the circular and students will be able to choose the main subject from second year onwards.

“In the academic year 2024-25, subjects can be chosen in the first year as before. In the second year an opportunity will be given to choose the main subject. One of the subjects chosen in the first year can be chosen as the main subject in the second year,” said Nitin Karamalkar, chairman, state steering committee.

“National Education Policy is inherently flexible. So, decisions of educational interest can be taken by the autonomous colleges as per the need,” he added.

State steering committee suggest changes in FYJC admissions
