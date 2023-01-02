State to bring uniformity in exam & result schedules of universities, experts raise doubts

Earlier last week, state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil announced in the state assembly that uniformity will be brought in examinations conducted by, results announced by, and admissions carried out to various universities across Maharashtra. While responding to a query raised by legislator Prakash Solanki about delayed admissions to the LLB course in the academic year 2022-23, Patil said that a meeting would be called at the governor’s house to take a decision regarding all universities conducting exams in May, declaring results at the end of June, and completing the admission process by August.

“There are several state and private universities in Maharashtra and they conduct examinations and declare results at different times during the year. Due to this, the dates for the CET exams also keep changing. To bring uniformity in the scheduling of exams and declaration of results, we are planning a meeting with the honourable state governor,” Patil said.

Since the last few years, examination schedules of law and management courses in some universities have gone awry. Owing to different examination schedules, it has become difficult to schedule the CET.

Responding to Patil’s announcement, professor Arun Adsul, former vice-chancellor (VC) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) said that the minister’s intention to bring uniformity in the system of examinations and results in state and private universities is good and needs to be appreciated. “But at the same time, the government should understand the ground realities and problems while implementing this. Though state and private universities in the state will follow this schedule, what about open and national universities? Hence in the meeting to be held with the governor, even the non-teaching administrative staff should be called,” he said.

Whereas professor Ramdas Zol, president, Association of the Management of Unaided Institutes in Rural Areas, said, “This decision will help lakhs of students as there will be one timetable and schedule of exams, results and then certainly, admissions will also be carried out early. Many students in the last two years have lost an entire year due to delayed results and not being able to participate in the centralised admission process.”