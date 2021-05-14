Step up vaccination to protect children in possible third Covid wave, say experts

As vaccination has been stopped for the 18-44 years age group from Thursday in Pune city, medical experts note that if elders do not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, children may be at more risk. With predictions of the third wave of Covid being more dangerous to children, doctors have suggested that parents and grandparents should get vaccinated as soon as possible to keep the children safe.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Mote, a member of the Pune city Covid task force for social action, said that the age group of 18 to 44 years should be a priority to vaccinate.

“The beneficiaries in this age group usually go outside for work and other essential things, so the chances of them getting infected is more. Beneficiaries in this age group are also working professionals. Many families depend on them financially. In such cases, they should be the priority,” said Dr Mote.

Dr Maheshkumar Lakhe, consultant, Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease, Columbia Asia Hospital, Pune, said that ceasing the vaccination of young people between 18 and 44 years of age, people who are mobile, largely asymptomatic in the second wave, and more likely carriers and transmitters of the virus, can pose a threat of infection to both elderly and children.

“Considering that most of the elderly people have received both the doses of their vaccines as their inoculation started early and that no vaccine in India is approved for children yet, makes the latter more vulnerable to contracting the infection from their parents,” he said.

“People aged less than 45 years can have children as young as a newborn or a toddler who are far less immune to a novel virus than a teenager or an adult. It is important to step up universal adult vaccination against Covid-19 urgently as global experience indicates a possible third wave that has affected children more, especially in the European countries, vaccinating adult people as much as possible is the best way to safeguard our children from the virus until we have vaccines suitable for them,” said Dr Lakhe.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the paediatric department of the Sassoon General Hospital said that parents and grandparents should follow strict Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Due to shortage of vaccines, there is a delay in inoculating beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age. However, this should not deter beneficiaries who are 45 years and more from getting their jab. Also, Covid appropriate behaviour is a must for all to keep children safe,” said Kinikar.

‘Increase gap between two doses of Covishield’

On Thursday, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), a central government panel, suggested increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield. As per the recommendations by the panel, the second dose of Covishield should be taken between 12 to 16 weeks. Earlier, this gap was four to eight weeks. The panel, however, did not suggest any change of time for the second dose of Covaxin.

The NTAGI recommendations will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19.