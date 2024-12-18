Students of Army Institute of Technology win big at ‘Smart India Hackathon 2024’

PUNE: Students of the Army Institute of Technology (AIT) displayed exceptional talent and innovative skills by winning the first prize in two problem statements in the prestigious ‘Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024’. The grand finale of this hackathon was recently held across 51 nodal centres nationwide. Students of Army Institute of Technology displayed exceptional talent and innovative skills by winning the first prize in two problem statements in ‘Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024’. (HT)

The SIH, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, continues to inspire innovation and problem-solving among the youth. Known as the nation’s largest open innovation platform, SIH allows students to address real challenges faced by ministries, industries, and organisations.

Two teams from AIT, Team Black Syndicate and Team Carbon Daters, showcased their projects in the hackathon. Team Black Syndicate comprised Chetan Singh as the team lead along with members Yash Pathak, Dharjinder Singh, Roshnee Gouda, Aditya Pratap, and Rajat Singh and jointly won the first position and a cash prize of ₹100,000 at the Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida. Team Black Syndicate developed a solution of ‘creating a cyber triage tool to streamline digital forensic investigation’, a challenge sponsored by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). The project created a user-friendly digital forensics tool that streamlined evidence importation and analysis.

Team Carbon Daters comprising Kaushal Vyas as the team lead and members Nikhil Dhariwal, Riya Kumari, Shubham Kumar, Ayush H, and K B V Kishore, jointly won the first position and cash prize of ₹100,000 at IIT Tirupati for making a ‘portal for innovation excellence indicators’. The team created a user-friendly portal that measures and showcases innovation in educational institutions. This problem statement was sponsored by the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), department of the ministry of AYUSH.

Professor Vaishali Ingale and professor Kuldeep Hule provided valuable guidance to both teams. Major general K K Chakrabarti, chairman of AIT; brigadier Abhay A Bhat, director of AIT; and Dr B P Patil, principal of AIT congratulated both the teams for their outstanding achievement.