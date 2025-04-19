Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
Suspended cop dismissed after making encounter killing allegations

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 19, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company

Pune: Suspended Beed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kasale has been formally dismissed from service following allegations of his involvement in an alleged plot to kill Walmik Karad, the main accused in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh.

Karad, close aide of former cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, is among the eight persons arrested so far and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). (HT)
Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company. Karad, close aide of former cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, is among the eight persons arrested so far and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Kasale landed at Pune airport from Delhi on Thursday evening and declared that he will surrender before the Pune police within a day. Police detained Kasale from a hotel in Swargate area early Friday morning.

According to a statement released by the Beed police, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range, has dismissed Kasale from service on April 17.

The Beed police said Kasale was detained on Friday as per a case filed at Shivajinagar Police Station. Kasle had alleged that Munde and his associate had offered him a contract and bribe to stage an “encounter” killing of Karad. He also faces charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over an objectionable social media post made on April 2. He claimed that senior officials and political figures had promised him 50 crore, along with immunity and a comfortable lifestyle, in exchange for carrying out the alleged encounter.

Meanwhile, Beed District Court has remanded Kasale in police custody for three days.

