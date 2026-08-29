Russian air attack on Ukraine's Kyiv kills at least 27, injures 42

At least 27 people were killed and 42 others injured in an overnight Russian air attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv, regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Saturday. A Russian drone struck Kyiv on Saturday. (REUTERS)

Tkachenko, writing on Telegram, said more than 380 people were being evacuated from the strike-hit area in the Bucha district. Tkachenko, also head of the regional military administration, said the overnight attack damaged at least 50 residential buildings.

The strikes also triggered a large fire that spread to several homes and a restaurant.

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Zelensky's response Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a warehouse in the village of Myla was hit and that the strike was followed by an explosion.

Zelensky said authorities had launched criminal proceedings over alleged official negligence. He said ammunition should not have been stored near residential areas.

“There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas,” Zelenskyy said.

The president added that a care facility for elderly people and people with disabilities was among the structures damaged in the attack, along with residential buildings.

“More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing,” he said.

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Russian drone strike triggers warehouse fire Earlier, a Russian drone strike triggered a major fire and explosions at a warehouse near Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.

The strike hit the village of Myla in the Bucha district on Friday, according to the prosecutor’s office. The attack came as Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes in recent months, with civilian infrastructure, including logistics warehouses, oil facilities and ports, increasingly coming under attack.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, said a fire broke out at the site and was followed by multiple explosions.

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“More than 200 people have already been evacuated from the scene, including children,” he said on Telegram, adding that at least six people were injured.

The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into possible negligence linked to the storage of explosive materials at the premises. Officials will examine whether the storage was lawful and whether the unnamed company had the required permits and approvals.

The investigation will also look into the “legality of the... storage of explosive objects and materials on the enterprise's grounds”, the prosecutor’s office said.

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The incident has also drawn criticism from Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky, who said authorities had failed to learn from an earlier deadly attack on a munitions depot in Vyshneve, near Kyiv, in July.

That investigation had found serious shortcomings at a state-owned company, including failures to follow safety standards despite residential buildings being located nearby.

“In the fifth year of the full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes over and over is criminal negligence,” Koretsky said on Telegram. “Everyone responsible, without exception, must face severe punishment so that such situations never happen again.”