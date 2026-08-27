Russia launches drone strikes on Kyiv, several injured in attacks across Ukraine as tensions simmer

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones on Thursday, the latest in a series of increasingly frequent daytime assaults on the capital, after strikes across the country wounded around a dozen people, authorities said. A damaged house as a firefighting helicopter carries a load of water to extinguish a fire at a warehouse following an air attack near Boryspil, Kyiv region on August 27, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

More than four years into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has recently intensified its attacks on the capital, including during the day.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard multiple explosions, with air raid alerts sounding several times Thursday morning.

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Authorities said one man was wounded in the capital's Golosiivsky district.

Social media footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising from one of the sites targeted in the morning attack.

Russia also carried out its regular overnight attacks across the country.

"The enemy has been attacking the Kyiv region all night with strike drones and ballistic missiles," said the head of the Kyiv region, Tymur Tkachenko, adding that warehouses were targeted.

In the northeastern Sumy region, authorities said one person was killed and four others wounded by Russian attacks.

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Russian attacks wounded three people in Odesa and three each in the southern regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, authorities said.

"The enemy attacked civilian transportation in broad daylight while people were simply going about their business," Yaroslav Shanko, the head of the Kherson city administration, said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated calls for Kyiv's allies to send more ballistic missile defence packages to counter the attacks.