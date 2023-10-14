Take action against hotels releasing untreated drain water into Khadakwasla dam: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, has asked Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) authorities to take action against hotels and resorts around Khadakwasla that discharge drainage water into the dam. Pawar also took a review meeting of Katraj- Kondhwa Road on Saturday. He instructed the police and district administration to stop heavy vehicles for two hours during the morning and evening. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Pawar on Saturday took a meeting with district administration and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

“MPCB should conduct a drive around the Khadakwasla dam and check the drainage system. If the commercial establishments are releasing the drainage water without treatment, strict action should be taken against them,” he said.

Pawar asked the PMRDA to prepare a detailed plan for villages surrounding the dam. “Collect their sewage and erect the treatment plan for surrounding villages,” he said.

A few months ago, the state government instructed the irrigation department to check illegal construction around the water bodies and act against them

As many constructions are coming up around water bodies and having no proper sewage facility, all these sewages is released into dams and destroying water quality, said officials.

‘Stop entry of heavy vehicles on Katraj-Kondhwa road at peak hours’

Pawar also took a review meeting of Katraj- Kondhwa Road on Saturday. He instructed the police and district administration to stop heavy vehicles for two hours during the morning and evening.

The Katraj-Kondhwa Road often witnesses a long queue of vehicles due to construction works in the area for the past few years as the road widening plan was yet to kick-start. The presence of heavy vehicles makes the stretch risky for commuters. Heavy vehicles pass through the road to travel to either the Solapur Highway or Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

Recently, former district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had instructed the civic administration to depute traffic wardens and additional traffic police on the road to manage vehicular movement in view of daily chaos, and accidents on the stretch.

