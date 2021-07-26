Taliye search operation called off, 31 missing to be declared dead

The search operation at Taliye landslide site in Maharashtra for those missing was stopped on Monday, the fifth day since the tragedy, after their relatives gave a written consent saying they have lost hope and do not want to undergo any further trauma, officials said.

So far, 53 bodies have been retrieved post the incident in which a portion of hillock gave away, burying 82 people living in 42 houses. It was one of the deadliest landslides witnessed during last week’s flood tragedy.

“The teams have stopped the search and rescue operation at landslide-hit Taliye village. 31 missing people to be declared dead following due process. The search for these missing people has been called off after seeking the opinion of NDRF, SDRF, TDRF. The relatives of the missing people also demanded the closure of the operations since yesterday,” said Raigad District collector Nidhi Choudhari.

“It’s been a painful experience for all of us. We have lost our near and dear ones and to see them in pieces was another traumatic experience,” said a man who lost his five-year-old son. Following the discussion between the administration and the relatives, the operation was called off at 10 am today

Earlier on Saturday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the village and said as landslides proved fatal in many parts of the state, the government would come up with a plan to permanently relocate people living in hilly areas.

12-year-old Akshata, who survived the incident, said she was outside her home when a large slush of mud came down burying the entire village.