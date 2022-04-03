Teens decomposed body found from ventilation duct of Khadakwasla building
PUNE The Haveli police found a teenager’s decomposed body from the ventilation duct of Chintamani Heights building in Khadakwasla.
The deceased has been identified as Heena Shabbir Pathan (15), a Class 10 student, said police.
A family who resides on the first floor of the building complained of a foul smell coming from the lobby. On further inquiry, the body was found in the duct of the building. They immediately alerted the police on Friday night. Following the alert, the fire brigade personnel arrived at the building to pull out the body from the duct. The body was brought out early on Saturday morning, according to police.
According to police investigation, the deceased was a resident of the same building. Her mother filed a missing complaint on March 30, and the investigators traced her chats with a Solapur-based youth.
The deceased did not appear for her SSC papers on March 30 and April 1. When her brother was questioned over her absence, he replied that she had sustained leg injuries, said police.
Assistant police inspector Nitin Nam, the investigating officer in the case said that a case has been lodged in connection with the incident. “It seems that she jumped from the top floor of the building on March 29 . The brother, during our interrogation, has said that she had an affair. Now, we are trying to find why she took that step.”
-
Truckers feel the heat as diesel price crosses ₹100-mark in Pune
PUNE The diesel prices in Pune crossed ₹100 per litre-mark on Sunday, for the second time since October 16, after petroleum companies once again hiked rates. As demand for trucks is in a recovery mode with the economy picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic, the continuous diesel price hike for the 11th day in a row on Sunday has put truckers on a backfoot. The hike has severely affected the fraternity.
-
IPL betting racket busted in Pune, three arrested
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, arrested three persons during a raid on an illegal IPL cricket betting racket at Kalewadi. The accused were betting on the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune. The accused arrested have been identified as Bhupendra Charanjeet Singh Gill alias Sunny (38), Ricki Rajesh Khemchandani (38) and Subhash Ramkisan Agarwal (57), while the fourthperson booked has been identified as Sunni Sukheja.
-
Over 70 people fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour in Haridwar
On the first day of the Navratri festival, over 70 people fell ill after consuming food items made from buckwheat flour (katu la aata) after breaking their day-long fast in Haridwar, officials said. Several such cases of food poisoning were reported on Friday night and Saturday morning at villages of Kangdi , Gajiwali, Shyampur, Brahampuri and saint-dominated cluster of Bhoopatwala. Public representatives also visited the affected people at the hospitals.
-
Your Space: Provide encroachers legal space, penalise squatters
There are many illegal stalls occupying public spaces and causing inconvenience and nuisance. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. Anita Salve Ward offices should intervene Many residents are raising concern over encroachments. There are many squatters who have political backing. If these squatters are causing problems for the public then the authorities should act on it. There are many things the local governing bodies can do.
-
Kanpur: Fire at crowded mall, six tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out on Sunday at one of Kanpur's biggest and most visited shopping arcade, Rave Moti Mall in Rawatpur. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, the fire was first reported from the second floor of the mall. Hundreds of people were inside the complex when thick smoke started billowing out of the mall, triggering a melee as everybody ran for safety.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics