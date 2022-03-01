Tempo in reverse runs over homeless man in Katraj, driver gets bail
PUNE A pavement dweller was killed after the driver of a tempo ran the vehicle over him while on reverse in Katraj on Monday morning. The driver was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail that day by a local court, according to the police.
The tempo driver was identified as Sadashiv Baliram Chate, 42, a resident of Anandwadi in Gangakhed, Parbhani district. The vehicle was loaded with material on way to Chakan.
“The victim was sleeping behind the parked tempo. The driver took the vehicle on reverse and ran over him. He drove without realising what had happened. Later, the control room contacted the driver after going through CCTV camera footage,” said assistant sub-inspector Mohan Deshmukh who is investigating the case.
A case under Sections 304(a) and 279 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 184, 177, 134(a), and 134(b) of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.
