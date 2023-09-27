Thief poses as customer, makes off with 1.17 lakh ornament in Pune

Pune city police have launched an investigation into a theft that unfolded at a prominent jewellery showroom in the heart of the city on Sunday. An unidentified individual, who posed as a customer, executed a heist by making off with a valuable Dorle (Mangalsutra). An unidentified individual, who posed as a customer, executed a heist by making off with a valuable Dorle (Mangalsutra). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred at a well-known jewellery store located in Raviwar Peth.

The complaint was filed by Pravin Gaikwad, a resident of Wagholi, who works as a branch manager of a jewellery showroom. According to Gaikwad, the suspect entered into shop to purchase gold jewellery. While checking the variety and design of the jewellery, the accused managed to steal Dorle (Mangalsutra) worth ₹1.17 lakh when no one was watching. Police said his actions were swift and stealthy, leaving the store’s staff unaware of the audacious act unfolding before their eyes.

During the daily clearance and settlement, the store manager noticed one of the ornaments was missing and after confirmation, they lodged a police complaint at Faraskhana Police Station.

Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, actively seeking to identify and apprehend the accused. The police are analysing the surveillance footage, collecting witness statements, and working to develop leads that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

A case has been registered at Faraskhana Police Station under IPC section 380 (Theft) and a further probe is underway.

