Thieves decamp with copper plates from factory

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 26, 2024 06:30 AM IST

At least six unidentified thieves stole copper plates worth ₹12,390 from the premises of a private limited company in Wanowrie Wednesday night

Pune: At least six unidentified thieves stole copper plates worth 12,390 from the premises of a private limited company in Wanowrie Wednesday night. According to the police, Narayan Laxman Dhage (29) of Harco Transformers Limited located at Ramtekdi filed the complaint.

The FIR states that five to six armed persons gained entry inside the campus and tied up security guard Ramgopal Sundarlal Gupta and worker Nitin Kondiba Shendge with a rope and broke the window grills of the storage with the help of iron cutters.

The accused decamped with copper plates weighing 14 kg. The police have invoked IPC 395 (theft) against the accused. No arrests have been made.

