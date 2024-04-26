Thieves decamp with copper plates from factory

Pune: At least six unidentified thieves stole copper plates worth ₹12,390 from the premises of a private limited company in Wanowrie Wednesday night. According to the police, Narayan Laxman Dhage (29) of Harco Transformers Limited located at Ramtekdi filed the complaint. At least six unidentified thieves stole copper plates worth ₹ 12,390 from the premises of a private limited company in Wanowrie Wednesday night. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The FIR states that five to six armed persons gained entry inside the campus and tied up security guard Ramgopal Sundarlal Gupta and worker Nitin Kondiba Shendge with a rope and broke the window grills of the storage with the help of iron cutters.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The accused decamped with copper plates weighing 14 kg. The police have invoked IPC 395 (theft) against the accused. No arrests have been made.