Third generation of Pawar family takes charge of Baramati poll campaign

With Baramati set for the big fight within the Pawar family and senior leaders from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) busy at the state level, the younger generation has stepped up and taken charge of the campaign in Baramati. Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, will contest against deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE)

From deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s side, his sons Parth and Jay Pawar have been active since the last few months. With the elections inching closer, they are now touring villages big and small and meeting up with the voters. Even Ajit Pawar’s wife and MP, Sunetra Pawar, is involved in the campaign in Baramati.

From NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s side, young candidate Yugendra Pawar is involved in the campaign along with his cousins. Even Sharad Pawar’s daughter and MP Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati is participating in the campaign. Revati had campaigned for her mother during the Lok Sabha (LS) elections as well.

The entire Pawar family is involved in the Baramati campaign. MLA Rohit Pawar is also busy with the campaign in his constituency, Pathardi, in Ahmednagar district.

Seeing the participation, Ajit Pawar on a lighter note, said, “It is good that all members of the Pawar family are coming to you (voters) and asking for votes. Members from both sides are requesting the Baramati voters to vote. Earlier, Sharad Pawar and his brothers would campaign. Later, Shrinivas Pawar, myself and other leaders would campaign. Now, the third-generation is leading the charge…”