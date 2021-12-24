Though Omicron cases are mild or asymptotic, its community spread should be prevented: Experts

Pune: Experts have warned that the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19 should be taken seriously, even if the identified patients infected by this virus so far are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. They have asserted that a tiny per cent of the huge number is still a big number and hence efforts should be made to prevent its community spread. As Omicron is said to be more infectious, according to experts, the fast and wide spread of the virus may prove challenging to deal with. So, it’s better to contain its spread at an early stage.

“Currently the cases which have been identified are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. This is not the point. Question is whether it spreads explosively. We have to keep in mind that this is pandemic and individual patients can be asymptomatic. But if it spreads explosively and which it is capable of, then there can be pressure on the health system. If it spreads hugely then there can be many people who will have symptoms. It will then put pressure on the healthcare system and infrastructure. Individual patients being symptomatic or asymptomatic is not the point. It is about the number of people affected at the same time,” said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, deputy dean, professor and head of department of microbiology, BJ Government Medical College, Pune.

Till date (by Friday), 108 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 54 cases have been discharged following a negative RTPCR test.

Dr Samir Dalwai, member of state paediatric task force, emphasised on strict adherence to the Covid preventive protocols to minimise the virus transmission.

“Vaccination reduces the severity of disease. In order to avoid contracting it, the basic Covid preventive protocols should be followed. Wear a mask, wash hands and avoid crowding. These are the basic rules,” said Dr Dalwai.

Out of 88 Omicron cases in Maharashtra, 42 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR report. Dr Karyakarte said that in December so far 1,364 Covid positive samples mainly from Pune and Mumbai are being processed for the genome sequencing to identify the variants in the five in Pune. Results of 841 samples have come and 523 are still being processed.

“The results show that Omicron is not already here and hence it is mainly coming from outside. So, we should identify it at the early stage,” said Dr Karyakarte.

Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, said to protect children from this variant the preventive norms should be followed.

“Earlier as well, less paediatric cases were reported. So, there is no need to panic but by following the simple preventive norms children can be protected from infection,” said Dr Oswal.