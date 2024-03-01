Three booked for cheating doctor, investors of 1.47 crore

Pune: The Kothrud police have booked three directors of a Kothrud-based financial services company for duping investors of ₹1.47 crore by promising them 15 per cent returns. Kothrud police have booked three directors of a Kothrud-based financial services company for duping investors of ₹ 1.47 crore by promising them high returns. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A medical practitioner lodged a complaint against the company Shell and Pearl Private Investment Limited at Kothrud Police Station. According to the police, the 62-year-old woman doctor complainant and others invested a total amount of ₹1.47 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victims transferred money to the company’s account between February 1, 2022 and September 4, 2023.

According to the FIR, the accused has been identified as Sameer Mohan Kulkarni (50), Madhurani Kulkarni (49) and Anil Yashwant Chaudhary (66).

Sub-inspector Chaitanya Katkar said that an offence under IPC 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) and Sections 3 and 4 the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 has been invoked against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.