Three die in train accident at Kolhapur

Two women and a minor girl were killed when they were fatally struck by the Koyna Express while attempting to cross the railway tracks. The incident was reported on Friday at around 8:30 pm in the Vikramnagar area of Kolhapur.

Ajay Sindkar, police inspector at Shahupuri police station, said, “The deceased women are between 40-45- and 25-30-years age. However, the minor girl is likely to be between 10-12 years. It seems that they were crossing the railway line when they were knocked down by Koyna Express coming from Mumbai. ‘’

According to Sindkar, the process is underway to identify the bodies and police are also investigating suicidal death angel in the case.

The deceased were heading towards Market Yard from Vikramnagar. There is narrow lane and railway line which locals use to navigate from one area to another. The deceased women did not have an idea that they were crossing the railway track and hence they were knocked down, suspect police.