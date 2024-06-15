 Three die in train accident at Kolhapur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three die in train accident at Kolhapur

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2024 09:05 PM IST

The deceased women are between 40-45- and 25-30-years age. And the minor girl is likely to be between 10-12 years, said police

Two women and a minor girl were killed when they were fatally struck by the Koyna Express while attempting to cross the railway tracks. The incident was reported on Friday at around 8:30 pm in the Vikramnagar area of Kolhapur.

The incident was reported on Friday at around 8:30 pm in the Vikramnagar area of Kolhapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported on Friday at around 8:30 pm in the Vikramnagar area of Kolhapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ajay Sindkar, police inspector at Shahupuri police station, said, “The deceased women are between 40-45- and 25-30-years age. However, the minor girl is likely to be between 10-12 years. It seems that they were crossing the railway line when they were knocked down by Koyna Express coming from Mumbai. ‘’

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to Sindkar, the process is underway to identify the bodies and police are also investigating suicidal death angel in the case.

The deceased were heading towards Market Yard from Vikramnagar. There is narrow lane and railway line which locals use to navigate from one area to another. The deceased women did not have an idea that they were crossing the railway track and hence they were knocked down, suspect police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Three die in train accident at Kolhapur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On