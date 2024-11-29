PUNE Three members of a family, including a husband and wife, were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling plunged into the dry Krishna riverbed from Ankali Bridge in Sangli at 1 am on Wednesday. Three family members dead after car plunges into Krishna riverbed in Sangli

The deceased have been identified as Prasad Bhalchandra Khedekar, 35, his wife Prerana, 36, and Vaishnavi Santosh Narvekar, 21, while the injured have been identified as Samarjeet Prasad Khedekar, 7, Varad Santosh Narvekar, 19, and Sakshi Santosh Narvekar, 42.

The deceased are residents of Akashwani Centre in Gangadharnagar in Sangli.

Sangli police station in-charge Sanjay More said that Prasad was returning home with his wife Prerna and son Samarjit and sister Sakshi and niece Vaishnavi and brother Varad after attending a wedding in Kolhapur.

“The driver crashed into the railings after which the car fell into the river. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and the police are trying to find the exact cause behind the accident,” he said.

The Sangli police suspect that the driver was stressed and fatigued which could have led to the accident.

The police, with the help of local villagers, pulled out their bodies and took them to the government hospital, where a post-mortem was performed.

