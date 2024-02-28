Three held for housebreaking

The Khadki police on Tuesday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in housebreaking in the area reported on February 22. The cops acted on a complaint of burglary in which ₹ 3,500 cash and gold ornaments worth ₹ 2.70 lakh were stolen. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Anil Sanjay Buttewar (28), Roshan Arvind Sonawale (26) and Sandeep Hari Ingale (36), were arrested from Karad in Satara district.

The cops acted on a complaint of burglary in which ₹3,500 cash and gold ornaments worth ₹2.70 lakh were stolen. Acting on a tip-off of the accused trying to sell the stolen ornaments in Karad, Khadki police formed a team and arrested the three accused. The accused confessed to selling the ornaments to one Dattatreya Pawar who was later held and stolen goods recovered.

Police have seized stolen ornaments worth ₹1.70 lakh, a car used in crime worth ₹10 lakh and an autorickshaw of market value ₹1 lakh.