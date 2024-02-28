 Three held for housebreaking - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Three held for housebreaking

Three held for housebreaking

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The accused, identified as Anil Sanjay Buttewar (28), Roshan Arvind Sonawale (26) and Sandeep Hari Ingale (36), were arrested from Karad in Satara district

The Khadki police on Tuesday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in housebreaking in the area reported on February 22.

The cops acted on a complaint of burglary in which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,500 cash and gold ornaments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.70 lakh were stolen. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The cops acted on a complaint of burglary in which 3,500 cash and gold ornaments worth 2.70 lakh were stolen. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Anil Sanjay Buttewar (28), Roshan Arvind Sonawale (26) and Sandeep Hari Ingale (36), were arrested from Karad in Satara district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The cops acted on a complaint of burglary in which 3,500 cash and gold ornaments worth 2.70 lakh were stolen. Acting on a tip-off of the accused trying to sell the stolen ornaments in Karad, Khadki police formed a team and arrested the three accused. The accused confessed to selling the ornaments to one Dattatreya Pawar who was later held and stolen goods recovered.

Police have seized stolen ornaments worth 1.70 lakh, a car used in crime worth 10 lakh and an autorickshaw of market value 1 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On