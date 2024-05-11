Three held in robbery case, jewellery worth 19 lakh recovered

PUNE City police arrested three individuals in connection with a robbery case reported at Sinhgad Road and recovered jewellery worth of ₹19.20 lakh. During investigation, it was revealed that stolen gold ornaments were handed over to Kothrud-based jeweller. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On April 28, a robbery case was reported at Madhura Bungalow in Anand Nagar area. Gold jewellery, cash and other valuables were stolen by unidentified individuals.

The accused have been identified as Sanket Prakash Nivgun, 23; a resident of Warje-Malwadi; Suraj Shivaji Bharde, 24, a resident of Kothrud and jeweller Laxman Jadhav to whom accused handed over stolen ornaments for sale purpose.

Police have also seized the motorcycle used in crime worth of ₹30,000.