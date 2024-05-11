 Three held in robbery case, jewellery worth ₹19 lakh recovered - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Three held in robbery case, jewellery worth 19 lakh recovered

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2024 05:14 AM IST

PUNE police arrest 3 in connection with ₹19.20 lakh robbery at Sinhgad Road. Stolen gold handed to jeweller for sale. Motorcycle worth ₹30,000 seized.

PUNE City police arrested three individuals in connection with a robbery case reported at Sinhgad Road and recovered jewellery worth of 19.20 lakh.

During investigation, it was revealed that stolen gold ornaments were handed over to Kothrud-based jeweller. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
During investigation, it was revealed that stolen gold ornaments were handed over to Kothrud-based jeweller. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On April 28, a robbery case was reported at Madhura Bungalow in Anand Nagar area. Gold jewellery, cash and other valuables were stolen by unidentified individuals.

The accused have been identified as Sanket Prakash Nivgun, 23; a resident of Warje-Malwadi; Suraj Shivaji Bharde, 24, a resident of Kothrud and jeweller Laxman Jadhav to whom accused handed over stolen ornaments for sale purpose.

During investigation, it was revealed that stolen gold ornaments were handed over to Kothrud-based jeweller.

Police have also seized the motorcycle used in crime worth of 30,000.

News / Cities / Pune / Three held in robbery case, jewellery worth 19 lakh recovered

© 2024 HindustanTimes
