Three-day RSS meet in Pune to discuss major national issues, efforts for social change

At least 266 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)office bearers affiliated to 36 organisations including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh and Rashtra Sevika Samiti will be a part of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (Coordination Meeting) beginning on Thursday. The meet will have discussions on various national, current, economical and religious issues. Preparation underway for RSS meeting at SP College grounds on Tilak Road, on Wednesday. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

The three-day meeting will be held at SP College ground on Tilak Road. Five issues, namely environment-friendly lifestyle, life-value based family system, insistence on harmony, Swadeshi conduct and performance of civic duties will be discussed.

The purpose of the meeting, according to RSS national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar, is to compile the challenges faced by the society, decide a direction and work with national spirit, so that the pace of work can increase. “The representatives will also narrate their experiences here in the context of the national situation and current scenario. There will also be fundamental deliberations on many topics related to it and they will also share their plans here about what is the future direction of the organization, what they have thought in their respective fields etc,” said Ambekar in a press conference on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the meeting is to compile the challenges faced by the society, decide a direction and work with national spirit so that the pace of work can increase,” he added.

Ambekar said that Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya ji Hosabale, Sah Sarkaryavahs like Krishnagopal, Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda and Ramdutt will attend the meeting. BJP national president JP Nadda is also likely to remain present for this meeting.

Every year the coordination committee meeting is held to deliberate on various issues. Last year it was held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

When asked who other senior members of BJP will be participating in the meeting, Ambekar said, he currently has list of 266 representatives including BJP members. “Like all other organisations, BJP representatives will also be present to share their experiences and challenges in the meeting,” Ambekar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON