Three-time MP, BJP leader Dilip Gandhi dies; PM Modi pays tribute

Pune: Three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in New Delhi early Wednesday morning, his family members said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:12 PM IST

Pune: Three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in New Delhi early Wednesday morning, his family members said. Gandhi, 69, was in Delhi in connection with some personal work. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

During his Delhi stay, Gandhi had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital where he was put on a ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on the demise of the former MP.

Remembering the minister’s contributions to community service, the prime minister said, “Saddened by the demise of former MP and minister Shri Dilip Gandhi Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om shanti.”

Hailing from Ahmednagar, Gandhi served as corporator during the late 1980s. He also represented Ahmednagar in Lok Sabha three times till 2019 when the BJP decided to nominate Suyash Vikhe Patil, denying ticket to Gandhi.

During the Vajpayee government in 2003, Gandhi held the shipping ministry charge. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh offered his condolences while commending Gandhi’s contributions to the welfare of farmers and weaker sections of the society and said the minister was an able administrator and parliamentarian.

“Anguished by the demise of former MP and minister Shri Dilip Gandhi ji. He distinguished himself as an able administrator and parliamentarian. He worked towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om shanti,” Singh tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah also expressed his grief on hearing the news of the demise of the former minister.

“The sad news of the demise of former Union minister and senior party leader Mr Dilip Gandhi was received. Dilip ji’s entire life was devoted to public service and organisation. May God give his family the power to bear this unbearable pain. Om shanti shanti shanti,” Shah’s tweet, in Hindi, read.

