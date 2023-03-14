Traffic cop suspended for extorting money from commuters

PUNE: Pune city traffic department has suspended traffic personnel who tried to extort money from commuters instead of regulating traffic on Ganesh Chaturthi near Dagdusheth Ganpati temple on Saturday. Handcuffs - Handcuff (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Anil Jamge, who was attached to the Faraskhana traffic branch and was deputed at Budhwar Peth chowk on Shivaji Road on Saturday.

According to police officials, a few aspirants for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam had just bought books and were on their way to their hostel.

At that time, Jamge stopped them and asked them to produce a driving licence. Upon their failure to do so, Jamge asked them to pay ₹5,000 as a fine. When he asked them about vehicle documents, they informed him that the motorcycle is registered in their friend’s name. Then Jamge asked them to pay ₹10,000.

After the settlement, Jamge asked them to pay ₹500 as a bribe to evade the huge fine, but MPSC aspirants didn’t have the money, which prompted Jamge to drag their vehicle and park it at the traffic division office.

During the time, traffic personnel Jamge tried to hide his identity and name from the MPSC aspirants. Immediately after the incident, the duo called traffic DCP Vijay Kumar Magar, who sent his team to investigate the matter in detail.

Reacting to the incident, Magar said, “During the investigation, it was found that the said traffic personnel was not using body cameras, and tried to hide his identity from the complainant. He had not clicked photos of traffic rule violations.”

According to police officials, it was a crowded evening of Ganesh Chaturthi near Dagdusheth temple at the time, and Jamge stopped the complainant’s vehicle and spent a lot of time arguing with them, neglecting his duty in the process.